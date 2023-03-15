Sony Launches New Alpha 7R V Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera in India

Sony has launched the all-new Alpha 7R V camera in India, adding to the company’s highly acclaimed list of Alpha mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. The Alpha 7R uses an AI unit, which is a first for the Alpha series as its main highlight. Have a look at what the new Sony mirrorless camera offers.

Sony Alpha 7R V: Specs and Features

The Alpha 7R V features a 61.0MP back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor along with the BIONZ XR image processing engine. It gets an ultra-high sensitivity with an ISO range expandable from 100 to 32000.

The new AI unit provides accurate and broad subject recognition and powers the Real-time Recognition AF (autofocus). It enables human pose estimation and even improves the white balance. The camera also supports advanced image stabilization with up to an 8-step compensation effect. There’s also support for Pixel Shift Multi Shooting, which can detect pixel-shift images and correct them for better compositing.

In terms of video recording capabilities, the Alpha 7R V offers 8K recording up to 25

fps and 4K recording for upto 60 fps movie recording, 10-bit depth, and 4:2:2 color sampling. It also enables silent and vibration-free shooting.

The new Sony mirrorless camera sports a 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor with a 3.2-

type large screen to shoot with ease and two CFexpress Type A/SDXC compatible media slots. The CFexpress Type A cards are ideal for high-speed continuous RAW still image shooting and 4K 120pi movie recording at high bit rates.

The Alpha 7R V camera also supports a Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 MIMO, SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 2, along with UVC/UAC USB streaming. Other features of this incredible camera are selectable RAW options including lossless RAW for efficient workflow, advanced real-time tracking, 693-point high-density phase-detection AF with up to 10 fps burst with AF/AE tracking, and much more. Plus, it supports touch functionality during playback and shooting.

Price and Availability

The NEW Sony Alpha 7R V comes at a price of Rs 3,53,990. It is now available across Amazon, Flipkart, all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, and major electronic stores.