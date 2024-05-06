This Solo Leveling Rap Has Fans Going Crazy Over Epic Saitama Reference

Saitama is the strongest main character in the world of anime, and a Solo Leveling rap that was released a few days back referenced our beloved caped baldy in the funniest way possible. Well, it’s one of the most hilarious references I have come across lately, so it’s no wonder that several anime fanatics are going crazy about it.

Solo Leveling revolves around Sung Jinwoo, who starts as the weakest hunter of humanity but eventually becomes strong enough to beat the crap out of the deadly enemies. Well, what if we say there’s a YouTube channel, Pure O Juice, that has recently released a rap song on Sung Jinwoo’s journey from a weakling to becoming the strongest?

The creator has gone from ‘Sung Jin-Who to Sung Jin-Woo,’ making the title incredibly catchy. It has received 280k views in just nine days, which, honestly, is quite impressive.

All the phrases about Sung Jinwoo are amazing, but there’s a line in it that targets Saitama, which has surely caught everyone’s attention. The line says, “But unlike Saitama, I still get b*tches and didn’t get Bald.” While some fans can’t stop laughing at this reference, there are some who stood in support of the caped baldy.

There are several other YouTube channels, Rustage and Daddyphatsnaps, that released similar Solo Leveling raps a while back. These channels also started receiving instant likes and comments from the worldwide fandom. Well, the credit goes to the creators of the dark fantasy Manhwa, who left no stone unturned to make it worthy of all the fame.

Season 1 of the anime (review) concluded recently, and now, it’s time for us to wait for the second season that was greenlit even before the finale episode of the debut season was released. There’s no official announcement regarding the release date so far, but we can expect it to arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of 2024.