Snapchat has added a new feature in its app that brings horoscopes to user profiles. The feature makes use of your birthday, birth time, place of birth, and your Bitmoji avatar to generate your horoscope.

The generated output breaks down your personality and offers a brief description of you. Moreover, you can even check astrological compatibility with your friends and loved ones through this, which could serve as a good conversation starter. However, this requires your friend to opt-in to the feature as well.

“Astrology has arrived in Snapchat. Pull your charts out of the stars and find them in your Astrological Profile, where all your signs, houses, and planetary alignments are waiting for you. Learn a little more about yourself or check your compatibility with friends!,” says Snapchat.

As Mashable reports, the Astrology profile offers various aspects about you and presents them in subsections namely Elements, Modality, and Polarity. I’m not sure how relevant these are, but people who are really into astrology would know better.

To access the astrology section, you should tap on the star sign icon present in your regular Snapchat profile. You can then opt-in to use the feature and let Snapchat do the rest of the heavy lifting for you.

If you’re someone who believes in astrology or just curious to know what it has to say about you, you can try out the new feature by updating the Snapchat app from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Download Snapchat (Android | iOS)