Are you looking for a neat way to keep track of the music playing on your Mac? If yes, there’s a new native Swift app called ‘Sleeve’ that shows the track you’re currently playing from Spotify or Apple Music right on your desktop.

Sleeve App for macOS

With Sleeve, you have granular controls to tweak the preferences for changing the album artwork’s size, style, layout, track info, and more. You can change the position and adjust spacing from the edges too.

Sleeve supports multiple displays and you can pin the music preview to any of your displays. You also have the option to show an icon for Sleeve in the Dock or choose to hide it.

You don’t have to authenticate your Spotify or Apple Music account with Sleeve to get started. It works as long as Spotify or Apple Music app is running in the background on your Mac. Upon the first launch, you should grant Sleeve permission to access the current track information from your favorite music streaming service.

To use Sleeve, your Mac machine must be running macOS 11 Big Sur. However, the developers recommend using macOS 11.3 or newer if you’re planning to use the app with Apple Music. That’s because macOS 11.3 comes with improved AppleScript support. If you’re using an older version of macOS, do keep in mind that the app may not show the track details unless you’re playing offline media.

With all that said, it is worth mentioning that Sleeve is not a free app. If you’re interested to check it out, you can purchase the app for $5 from the link given below.

Buy Sleeve for macOS ($5)