Video conferencing services have been a boon for everyone stuck at home due to the widespread COVID-19 pandemic. Zoom might have emerged as one of the best video meeting tools but Microsoft’s Skype is not forgotten. The renowned video calling tool has been evolving to the current needs and today adds two highly requested features.

The ability to set custom backgrounds is fun and Zoom has surely benefitted with it. The said functionality has now found its way to Skype as well. You can now choose what you want your background to look like in a video call. Pick from either from a library of presets or upload one of your own. You can see how it works right here.

Skype has also gained a grid view with the latest version 8.62 update. This means you no longer need to see a focused view of a single user during a video call. Instead, you can now see up to 12 people in a grid view (4 x 3) on your screen. This feature is available on Android and iOS as well. You can, however, see only up to 8 users in the grid view on your mobile phone.

The latest update also brings improvements to message sync, which Microsoft knows, was facing issues. Conversations weren’t updating as intended. As for the new feature set, it is evident that the company has taken learnings from Microsoft Teams to bring new features to Skype today.

The aforementioned features are currently rolling out and would reach you in the next couple of days. Microsoft has shifted focus to Microsoft Teams instead of bulking up its long-running video calling tool – Skype. It has already rolled out a consumer-friendly version of Teams.