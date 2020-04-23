Having to clean our rooms to make video calls and attend meetings was quite stressful until popular video conferencing app Zoom added custom backgrounds. Now that people are relying on video conferencing platforms due to work from home and social distancing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, competing video conferencing platforms like Microsoft Teams started adding the feature and the latest platform to gain the feature is Microsoft’s own Skype, which won’t be going away anytime soon.

With the latest version 8.59.0.77 of Skype, you can now use custom backgrounds on Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web. However, the Microsoft Store version of Skype doesn’t support the feature just yet and you’ll have to download the application from Skype’s website to use it.

As Engadget points out, custom backgrounds from Walt Disney Studios or the ones offered by HBO would instantly level up your video call’s overall aesthetics. You may find neat custom backgrounds on Twitter as there are several threads on the topic or in our article here.

Apart from custom backgrounds, the new update brings quick file sharing via Skype on Mac. Skype users on Mac can now right-click on a file in Finder and choose Open With -> Skype to share them. The update also gives quick access to call controls in the chat menu.

So, if you’ve been holding on to Zoom despite the privacy concerns surrounding the platform, now would be a good time to check out the good-old Skype to know if it suits your use-case and your team’s daily workflow.