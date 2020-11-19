Lifestyle audio brand, Skullcandy, has launched the Crusher Evo wireless headphones in India. Originally announced back in September, the device is the latest offering in the company’s Crusher franchise and comes with its own adjustable sensory haptic bass and customized sound from audio optimization firm, Audiodo. The feature can be controlled using the Skullcandy mobile app.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo: Features and Specifications

Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones come with 40mm drivers, have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, and an impedance of 32 Ohms (±15%). It also comes with a large battery that the company claims will offer a whopping 40-hours of playback on a single charge. It also comes with fast-charging support that can apparently juice-up the batteries enough for 4 hours of playback after just a 10-minute charge.

The headphones also come with media control buttons that allow users to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls and activate voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri, without touching their phone. The device also features built-in ‘Tile’ software that lets users ‘ring the device’ to locate it when misplaced. The Crusher Evo comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has a flat-folding and collapsible design for easy portability.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo: Price and Availability

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones are currently up for sale via the Skullcandy India website for Rs. 12,999. It comes with a USB-C cable for charging, an auxiliary cable for wired connectivity and a streetwear-inspired carry case for easy storage. It was launched in Chill Grey and True Black color options globally, but only the latter is available here in India.

Buy the Skullcandy Crusher Evo from the Skullcandy website: (Rs. 12,999)