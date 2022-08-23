Skullcandy Mod TWS with up to 34 Hours of Playback Time Launched in India

Skullcandy has introduced new truly wireless earbuds called the Skullcandy Mod in India. The earbuds fall in the affordable price range and come with features like Multipoint Pairing, Tile Finding Technology, and more. Check out all the details.

Skullcandy Mod: Specs and Features

The Skullcandy Mod comes with an in-ear design and features 6nm drivers. There’s support for the Clear Voice Smart Mic, which reduces the background noise for interruption-free conversations with people. There’s support for the Multipoint Pairing feature, which allows for a seamless pairing with multiple devices at the same time.

The earbuds also come with the Stay-Away mode to let in or disable the background noise as per their wish. There’s room for customizations with the Skullcandy app, which supports button customization and custom equalizer levels.

Another interesting feature is the built-in Tile Finding tech, which searches for the missing earbuds with a simple ring from the Tile app.

The Skullcandy Mod has a total playback time of 34 hours, with up to 7 hours for the earbuds and 27 hours for the earbuds with the charging case. The earbuds support USB Type-C Rapid Charging, which can provide a playback time of around 2 hours in just 10 minutes.

Additionally, the Mod TWS supports IP55 sweat and water resistance, Bluetooth version 5.2, and Auto On/Connect to easily connect to the last paired device.

Price and Availability

The Skullcandy Mod is priced at Rs 5,999 and competes with the Realme Buds Air Neo 3, the OnePlus Buds Z2, and more affordable choices in India. It is now available to buy via Skullcandy.in, Amazon India, and select offline stores in India.

The earbuds come in True Black and Light Grey/Blue colorways.