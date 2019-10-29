Google is the search engine that most of us know and use, so much so that the word Google has become synonymous with search. As of Sept 2019, the search engine giant has captured 92.96% of the market share. That’s why it has become utmost important for businesses to get better rank in Google search results if they want to be noticed. That’s where SERP or “Search Engine Results Page” scraping can come in handy. Whenever a user searches for something on Google, they get a SERP result which consists of paid Google Ads results, featured snippets, organic results, videos, product listing, and things like that. Tracking these SERP results using a service like Serpstack is necessary for businesses that either want to rank their products or help other businesses to do the same.

Manually tracking SERP results is next to impossible as they vary highly depending on the search query, the origin of queries, and a plethora of other factors. Also, the number of listing in a single search query is so high that manual tracking makes no sense at all. Serpstack, on the other hand, is an automated Google Search Results API that can automatically scrape real-time and accurate SERP results data and present it in an easy to consume format. In this article, we are going to take a brief look at Serpstack to see what it brings to the table and how it can help you track SERP results data for keywords and queries that are important for your business.

Serpstack REST API for SERP Data: What It Brings?

Serpstack’s JSON REST API for SERP data is a fast and reliable and always gives you real-time and accurate search results data. The service is trusted by some of the largest brands in the world. The best part about the Serpstack apart from its reliable data is the fact that it can scrape Google search results at scale. Whether you need one thousand or one million results, Serpstack can handle it with ease. Not only that, but Serpstack also brings built-in solutions for problems such as global IPs, browser clusters, or CAPTCHAs, so you as a user don’t have to worry about anything.

If you decide to give Serpstack REST API a chance, here are the main features that you can expect from this service:

Serpstack is scalable and queueless thanks to its powerful cloud infrastructure which can withstand high volume API requests without the need of a queue.

The search queries are highly customizable. You can tailor your queries based on a series of options including location, language, device, and more, so you get the data that you need.

Built-in solutions for problems such as global IPs, browser clusters, and CAPTCHAs.

It brings simple integration. You can start scraping SERP pages at scale in a few minutes of you logging into the service.

Serpstack features bank-grade 256-bit SSL encryption for all its data streams. That means, your data is always protected.

An easy-to-use REST API responding in JSON or CSV, compatible with any programming language.

With Serpstack, you are getting super-fast scraping speeds. All the API requests sent to Serpstack are processed in a matter of milliseconds.

Clear Serpstack API documentation which shows you exactly how you can use this service. It makes the service beginner-friendly and you can get started even if you have never used a SERP scraping service before.

Seeing at the features list above, I hope you can understand why Serpstack is one of the best if not the best SERP scraping services on the market. I am especially astounded by its scalability, incredibly fast speed, and built-in privacy and security protocols. However, there’s one more thing that we have not discussed till now which pushes it at the top spot for me and that is its pricing. Well, that’s what we are going to discuss in the next section.

Pricing and Availability

Serpstack’s pricing is what makes it accessible for both individuals and small & large businesses. It offers a capable free version which should serve the needs of most individuals and even smaller businesses. If you are operating a larger business that requires more, you have various pricing plans to choose from depending on your requirements. Talking about the free plan first, the best part is that it’s free forever and there are no-underlying hidden charges. The free version gets you 100 searches/month with access to global locations, proxy networks, and all the main features. The only big missing feature is the HTTPS encryption.

Once you are ready to pay, you can start with the basic plan which costs $29.99/month ($23.99/month if billed annually). In this plan, you get 5,000 searches/month along with all the missing features in the basics plan. I think this plan should be enough for most small to medium-sized businesses. However, if you require more, there’s a Business plan $99.99/month ($79.99/month if billed annually) which gets you 20,000 searches and a Business Pro Plan $199.99/month ($159.99/month if billed annually) which gets you 50,000 search per month. There’s also a custom pricing solution for companies that require tailored pricing structure.

Check out Serpstack

Serpstack Makes Google Search Results Scraping Accessible

SERP scraping is important if you want to compete in today’s world. To see which queries are fetching which results is an important step in determining the list of your competitors. Once you know them, you can devise an action plan to compete with them. Without SERP data, your business will have a big disadvantage in the online world. So, use Serpstack to scrape SERP data so you can build a successful online business.