In an attempt to convince iPhone users to switch to Galaxy smartphones, Samsung has launched a new interactive website called iTest. First spotted by MacRumors, this website works only on iPhones and simulates Samsung’s One UI.

Samsung Launches iTest Website for iPhones

“You’re about to get a little taste of Samsung, without changing phones. We can’t replicate every function, but you should quickly see that there’s nothing daunting about switching to the other side,” says the company.

Although the website is part of a marketing campaign in New Zealand, iPhone users across the globe can try it out. However, you will need an iPhone running iPhone 7 or newer to check it out. Here’s how you can try out Samsung’s Android skin on your iPhone:

1. Visit the iTest website and add the web app to your iPhone’s home screen. To do that, tap on the ‘Share button and choose ‘Add to Home Screen’ option.

2. Now, you will see a new ‘Samsung iTest app’ on your home screen. Tap on it to launch it.

3. And that’s it. You can now check out Samsung’s One UI on your iPhone. Here are a few screenshots if you want a rough idea of how it looks:

Within the iTest experience, Samsung also highlights the availability of Fortnite, something that’s not available for iPhones at the moment, and its lineup of TWS earbuds. If you’re an iPhone user who’s planning to jump to the Android world, Samsung’s iTest website should come in handy. However, it remains to be seen if the South Korean tech giant’s marketing campaign turns out to be effective.