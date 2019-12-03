Samsung is set to release OneUI 2.0 to a number of its Galaxy smartphones in the next few months. But before it upgrades the devices to the new Android skin, the company is making a new module, dubbed Theme Park, available on the Good Lock app suite. It is a new app that finally lets users customize their OneUI theme.

First spotted by Redditor u/prabhavtiwari on Monday, Theme Park is a Good Luck module that lets you create a custom OneUI theme based on your current wallpaper. The app automatically detects the colors in this wallpaper to generate a new theme. But, you have the power to tweak some aspects of the new theme.

As you can see in the screenshot above, you simply need to tap the “Design new theme” button to get started with the process. The colors detected by the module are displayed under screenshots of how the new theme will look. Once you pick a color palette, the UI elements will be painted in the new color. You can, however, choose a different color for elements like the message bubbles, icon, icon label, and tray colors.

Once you are satisfied with the customizations you have made to the theme, hitting the “save” button up-top automatically applies the theme to your OneUI-backed device. The Theme Park module works with both OneUI and OneUI 2.0 skins on Samsung phones. If you want to see how your device will look after theming, here’s a quick look at a demo:

Theme Park is a dream come true for OneUI users who had been waiting for one such tool to customize and theme their devices. If you are one of those people, then go ahead and download the ‘Theme Park’ module from the Galaxy Store right here. Are there more features that you want Samsung to add to Good Lock? Tell us in the comments below.