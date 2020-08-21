Samsung announced HDR10+ support on Google Play Movies earlier this year in January and the streaming service gained the feature this July. Well, finally, Samsung smart TV owners can now watch HDR10+ content from Google Play Movies in 117 countries including in North America, Europe, and Korea.

“Users can now enjoy high-resolution HDR10+ 4K HDR content on the Google Play Movies, with numerous HDR10+ titles available such as Joker, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Shazam!, and Crazy Rich Asians,” says Samsung.

Apart from Samsung’s smart TV lineup, Google Play Movies is planning to support HDR10+ content on other additional platforms in the future. In fact, Google Play Movies is not the only streaming service that offers HDR10+ on Samsung smart TVs. Back in 2017, Amazon Prime Video started supporting HDR10+ standard on Samsung’s smart TV sets.

For the uninitiated, Samsung teamed up with Panasonic and 20th Century Fox to announce HDR10+ as an open, royalty-free dynamic metadata platform for High Dynamic Range (HDR) back in August 2017. The increased adoption of open standards is indeed good news for consumers.

Right now, Samsung says that the HDR10+ standard alliance has 108 partners worldwide. The South Korean tech giant believes that Google Play Movies’ entry would accelerate the expansion of HDR10+.

“We are pleased to expand partnerships with the top global streaming providers. We will continue to strengthen the leadership of our HDR standard and lead the innovation in TV technology in the global market,” said Younghun Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.