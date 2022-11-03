Samsung Introduces New IoT-Enabled Air Purifiers in India

Samsung has launched two new air purifiers in India. The AX46 and AX32 air purifiers are IoT-enabled products and come with support for the company’s SmartThings app. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Samsung AX46 and AX32: Spes and Features

Both the Samsung AX46 and AX32 air purifiers allow for control via the SmartThings app with functionalities like the ability to switch it on or off or check the air quality via the app on your phone. They are easy to maintain too.

The Samsung AX46 has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 467 cubic meters per hour and can cover an area of up to 645 square feet. There’s support for the laser PM 1.0 sensor to monitor the air in real-time. Details like the air quality can be viewed on the Numeric Easy View Display. It also shows the 4-color level indicator and the particulate matter (PM) 10 dust and gas sensors.

The purifier comes with a washable pre-filter for larger dust particles, an Activated Carbon Deodorization filter to remove harmful gases, and a PM (particulate matter) 2.5 filter to remove 99.% dust particles. It is equipped with hidden wheels so that it can be carried around anywhere.

The Samsung AX32 is an affordable option with a CADR of 320 cubic meters per hour and a coverage area of 356 square feet. It’s a portable option and weighs just 6.9 kg. There’s support for a washable pre-filter, an Activated Carbon Deodorization filter, and an Anti-Bacterial (Zinc Oxide) Dust Collecting filter, much like the AX46.

Both options have support for the Front Air Intake for purification and the Three-Way Air Flow to spread clean air. Additionally, there’s support for an Auto mode to continuously sense the level of air pollution and adjust the fan and power to save energy. The Sleep mode will have a softer and quieter airflow to keep things quiet during the nighttime.

The Samsung AX46 and the AX32 air purifiers come in Beige and Grey color options.

Price and Availability

The Samsung AX32 air purifier comes at an affordable price of Rs 12,990. The Samsung AX46 sits on the high-end side and retails at Rs 32,990. Both will be available via Samsung’s online and offline stores and even via popular retail stores.

The new Samsung air purifiers come with a warranty of a year. Buyers can get cashback offers and the option to avail of EMI.