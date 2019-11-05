If you have been following the news lately, you must have heard about the worsening air quality index in Delhi. The air quality has become so bad that the living conditions in Delhi NCR region has been compared to living inside a gas chamber. The reasons for this extreme situation can be debated for months to come, however, there’s no doubt that Delhi’s residents need to take safety measures against the worsening air quality. While nothing much can be done if we are outside our homes (apart from wearing masks), what we can do is to make sure that the air quality inside our homes is maintained at reasonable levels. To do that, all we need to do is to install air purifiers in our homes. While this might have seen as an extreme step in the past, it has become a necessity today if we want to live a healthy life. However, it’s hard to choose something about which you have no idea about. That’s why, in this article, we are sharing the list of 10 best air purifiers which can make our homes pollution free:

10 Best Air Purifiers You Can Buy in 2019

1. Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S (AC-M4-AA)

Xiaomi probably is the first company that brought air purifiers to limelight in India by launching its air purifier. While many people didn’t consider buying it at the time of its launch, today, it’s the best affordable option for Delhites. Xiaomi Air Purifier 2, just like other Xiaomi products is one of the most affordable and best-in-class air purifiers you can buy today. The Mi Air Purifier 2S comes with a compact body and still offers 310m3/h of clean air. According to Xiaomi, the Mi Air Purifier 2S takes only 10 minutes to clean and circulate purified air inside a 21m2 room.

The purifier sucks air from its bottom half and then releases the purified air from the top. The jet-engine inspired fan design is very powerful and yet really quite. The air intake points are covered with a 360-degree cylindrical layer with a triple-layer design which consists of a primary filter, an ultra-dense EPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to remove airborne particles while letting clean air pass through. The filters can purify air and remove various air pollutants such as PM 2.5, benzene, allergens, harmful chemicals, dust, formaldehyde and more.

Another great thing about Xiaomi Air Purifier 2S is that it comes with an LED screen which always tells you the current air quality level of your house. Not only that, it’s also a smart filter. That means you can use your smartphone or voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant to control it. The Mi Air Purifier 2S is selling for INR 8,999, however, if you don’t care about these smart features, you can buy the Mi Air Purifier 2C for just INR 6,499.

Buy From Xiaomi: (INR 8,999)

2. Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier

While the Mi Air Purifier 2S is the best option for anyone on the budget, if you are someone who only want the best you should check out the Dyson Pure Cool air purifier. This is a powerful and capable air purifier which can remove 99.95% of particles as small as PM 0.1. The purifier has a low face velocity which allows it to not only trap the particles but also ensure that they cannot escape. The purifier also automatically detects and reports air quality levels in real time on PM2.5, PM10, VOC and NO2 so you always know the condition of air around you.

The filtering system used in Dyson Pure Cool is fully-sealed and consists of an activated carbon filter to remove gases, and a Glass HEPA filter that captures 99.95% of microscopic allergens and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns. It can 360 deliver liters per second of smooth and powerful airflow which will purify the air of an average room within minutes. The purifier is also smart and connects with your smartphone using the Dyson Link app. That means you can control it from your smartphone and see a detailed air quality report of air around you. At around 30,000 rupees, the Dyson Pure Cool air purifier is without a doubt very costly. However, if you can afford to spend that kind of money, your lungs will thank you for buy this one.

Buy from Amazon: INR 29,900

3. Coway Sleek Pro AP-1009 Air Purifier

Coway Sleek Pro AP-1009 Air Purifier is another great air purifier that you can get for your home. Not only it delivers Clean Air Delivery Rate or CADR of 303 cubic m/hr but it also has a large coverage area of 355 sq. ft / 33 sq. m. The Coway Sleek Pro AP-1009 also features a unique filtering system. First, the air is passed through a pre-filter which catches all the big dust particles, human hair, pet fur, and more so they don’t go inside and damage the more costly filters there.

Then the air moves through a patented Urethane Carbon Filter. This filter effectively deodorizes the air removing any smells and odors. The filter also removes all the harmful gasses to get you a clean air. Finally, the air is passed through a Multi Layered HEPA Filter that effectively traps PM2.5 particles allowing only clean air to pass through. This gets you a clean air which is devoid of any particles and odor. Overall, this is one of the best air purifiers that you can buy in India right now.

Buy from Amazon: INR 16,490

4. Sharp Air Purifier

At its price point, the Coway Sleek Pro AP-1009 is competing with Sharp Air Purifier which is another really good air purifier. Its dual action, Plasma-cluster technology reduces selected harmful germs and odours, and its HEPA certified filtration captures 99.97% of allergens in the air. If you feel that its normal mode cannot counter the increased dust in the air, the purifier also supports a “Haze Mode” which rapidly removes dust and delivers fresh and healthy air. It is also packed with sensors which can detect the odour and treat the air accordingly. I also love the fact that it comes with an auto-start mode with runtime timer which means you can set the air purification in advance according to your needs.

Buy From Amazon: (INR 16999)

5. Honeywell Air Touch A5

If you have not heard of Honeywell I don’t blame you as the company mainly operates in a B2B sector in India, however, I would like to inform you that the company manufactures very high-quality products and their new Honeywell Air Touch A5 air purifier is no different. While its CADR (clean air delivery rate) is lesser than the Mi Purifier (250m3/h), the purifier is still capable of providing a coverage area of 323-square-feet with support for rooms with high-ceiling (9 feets). The Honeywell air purifier also sports a 3-layer filter system which boasts of cleaning 99% of pollutants in the air including dust-particles, VOCs, toxic gasses and more.

The outermost filter in the 3-layer design uses a washable filter which does the initial screening and removes dust particles, pet hairs, soil etc. The second and third layer consisting of an activated carbon layer which can neutralize toxic gasses and a High-efficiency HEPA filter. HEPA or High Efficiency Particulate Air filters are those filters which meet a certain set of standards as issued by United States Department of Energy. Basically, its a universal filter quality parameter, and since the Honeywell air purifier has one, you can be sure that you are receiving good quality air after the filtration process. The purifier is also compact and doesn’t produce much noise. It’s one of the best budget purifiers you can buy today.

Buy From Amazon: (INR 7,999)

6. Philips 2000 Series AeraSense

Although Philips 1000 Series is the cheapest air purifier from Phillips, I would say that at that price point both the Mi Purifier 2 and Honeywell Air Touch A5 are much better purchases. However, if you are ready to spend extra money for getting better quality at home, the 2000 Series AeraSense from Phillips is a great option. Firstly, the air purifier is housed inside a very beautiful looking body which is really compact. Secondly, it is packed with advanced sensors which measure and display real-time PM2.5 particle data. It is also more powerful than the above two purifiers on this list and can easily purify air inside a room size of 41m2. Its clean air delivery system is also the higher with 333m3/hour air delivery speed. Apart from cleaning air it also has dedicated filters to stop allergens, bacteria/virus, and more. It’s also a 100% Ozone free, hence there are no side effects here.

Buy From Amazon: (INR 16,948)

7. Octus Aerolife OH Air Purifier

Our next choice is yet another great budget air purifier from the company Octus. It boasts of an advance ultra-quite motor which provides clean air without making any noise. Apart from regular filters it also uses an ionizer to remove air stench and harmful gasses. Other than that it also has a built-in UV filter which kills most of the harmful bacterias. Its clean air delivery rate is a little at the lower side with delivery topping at 180m3/hr. However, it makes that up with features like remote control and sleep mode. If you didn’t like any of the above air purifiers on this list, you can take a look at this one.

Buy From Amazon: (INR 7500)

8. Kent Aura 45-Watt Room Air Purifier

Kent is a very popular company known for making really good water purifiers, however, not many people know that Kent also makes some really good air purifiers too. Although this one doesn’t look as good as the options above it, it has all the features that a good air purifier should have. Firstly, it comes with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arrestor) dust collection technology which is useful for trapping harmful pollutants from the air. It also has in-built ionizer which improves the air quality and kills unwanted smells and odours. Its filter uses a treated carbon filter layer with specially sized pallets for better adsorption properties for odour/foul smell, oxides of Sulphide and Nitrogen, dust, cigarette smoke, and more. All in all, it’s a solid option for people looking to a buy an air purifier for their home.

Buy From Amazon: (INR 7,250)

9. Prestige Air Purifier 4.0

Prestige is another budget air purifier which competes with the top picks on our list. It has advanced HEPA filters which will give you clean air. It also sports a built-in ionizer and a UB light filter along with the five-stage normal filters. The purifier also has humidity controlling features allowing you to maintain the humidity inside your room. All these features along with 4-stage speed control, timer function, and intelligent auto-sensor mode makes this one a very good choice for people looking for budget air purifiers.

Buy From Amazon: (INR 8,499)

10 HUL Pureit Air Purifier

Although it costs same as other budget purifiers on this list, this one is most suited for small rooms. However, this disadvantage also allows Pureit to have one of the smallest footprints of all the purifiers on this list. HUL Pureit also doesn’t compromise on its feature set. It comes with advanced HEPA technology filters and removes 99% of 6 widest range of harmful pollutants in just 1 hour. The filter also has a second layer made of activated carbon which removes harmful gasses including formaldehyde, toluene, and TVOCs among others. One of the best features of this air purifier is that it measures the air quality index in real-time and displays that for you to see. It’s small, compact, and silent and it works.

Buy From Amazon: (INR 7,500)

Breathe In Clean Air With These Air Purifiers

What’s happening in Delhi is nothing short of horrific. While making long-term change climate change will require a sustained effort from both the government and the citizens, for the time being, we need to take care of our health. The best way to do that is by installing air purifiers in our homes. Even if we are breathing polluted air outside, we should make sure that we are breathing clean air when we are inside the shelter of our homes. Well, that’s it from us, we hope you will buy an air purifier for yourself. Let us know your thoughts on the subject in the comments section below.