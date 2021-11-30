Acer Launches Two New Air Purifiers with 4-in-1 HEPA Filter in India; Price Starting at Rs 16,999

After launching its Acerpure Cool air purifier and circulator earlier last year, Acer has launched two new smart air-purifiers in India today. Dubbed the Acerpure Cool C2 and the Acerpure Pro P2, the air purifiers that double as air circulators offer various advanced features and come with a 4-in-1 HEPA filter to eliminate deadly viruses, allergens, and other pollutants in the atmosphere.

Acerpure Cool C2 and Pro P2 Air Purifiers Launched in India

The Acerpure Cool C2 and the Acerpure Pro P2 are smart air purifiers that are designed to eliminate most germs, allergens, and viruses in the air to protect users at home, office, or any closed space. Although they look different from each other, the appliances are pretty similar, when it comes to specifications and features.

The Acerpure models can control the direction of the airflow, making it flow up, down, and sideways. As per the Taiwanese company, the Acerpure Cool C2 and the Pro P2 can circulate the air to up to 12 meters in a room, effectively controlling the direction of the airflow.

The appliances are designed to purify the air quality around users by removing 99% of airborne bacteria, 99.7% of ultrafine dust, and other harmful allergens, thanks to its 4-in-1 HEPA filter with four-layer protection. Furthermore, they come with a HEPA+ certification that promises to kill 99% of coronavirus, 99% of influenza, and 99% of harmful bacteria in the air to keep the air quality index (AQI) as low as possible.

Other than these, the Acerpure purifier models come with smart sensors to control their speed. They also have an LCD display that shows real-time air quality data. Plus, with an efficient DC motor, the Acerpure purifiers run at their full potential at low energy costs.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price and availability of the Acerpure Cool C2 and the Pro P2, they are currently available on Acer’s official website and e-commerce platforms like Amazon at a starting price of Rs 16,999 in India. However, the company has confirmed that the appliances will be available in Acer Exclusive stores across India soon.