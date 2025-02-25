Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s Potential Design Revealed in First Renders

Samsung was the company that pioneered foldable smartphones but has fallen behind in the last few years. Other smartphone makers like Oppo, Vivo, and Google have been able to make much thinner and wider foldable devices, which can dual as your typical phone and a wide tablet without the added heft and thickness. It looks like Samsung is finally getting serious about the competition, and could bring a slimmer phone this year with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 as is evident from these renders.

Thanks to OnLeaks and Android Headlines, we now have the first look at the CAD renders of the Samsung‘s next Galaxy Z Fold 7. The device at first glance looks awfully similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which came out last year. However, the phone is now 4.5mm thick when unfolded and 9.0mm when folded. This makes the upcoming Fold 7 1.1mm thinner than the Fold 6, and 0.4mm compared to the Fold 6 SE which was exclusively released in South Korea.

Image Credit: OnLeaks x Android Headlines

The phone will sport a 6.5-inch cover and an 8.2-inch inner display. Now this is quite a leap from last year’s panels. The dimensions for the device are 158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm suggesting a wider outer display, something people have been asking for. We are not sure about the exact aspect ratio of the external panel, but it should be similar to the Fold 6 SE which featured the same size external screen.

Internally we could see the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for Galaxy which was used in the S25 lineup. This processor not only proves to be extremely powerful but handles temps better. However, they can decide to take the Exynos route in some regions. The battery won’t see any improvements though, and remains a 4,400mAh cell as per the report.

The camera setup will feature a 200MP lens, the same as the Korean special edition. However, we are still unsure whether Samsung will upgrade the 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide lenses. The question also stands for the 10MP and 4MP selfie shooters in the front. But overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks to be a decent upgrade over the last generation. Along with the Fold 7, we will also see a triple foldable by the company this year. So I am excited about the launch of these devices which should take place sometime in mid-July.

What are your thoughts on these CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7? You think it has potential or is it too little too late? Let us know in the comments below.