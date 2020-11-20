Apart from its in-house voice assistant Bixby and Amazon’s Alexa, Samsung has now decided to add support for Google Assistant to its smart TVs launched in 2020. This will make it easier for users who rely on Google services for web queries, scheduling, and controlling their smart home.

In an official blog post, Samsung states that Google Assistant is fully integrated into their TVs and “requires no additional downloads, hardware, or installation.” Why is Samsung adding support for Google Assistant you ask? Well, it wants users to be able to do more with their smart TVs and the Assistant is plenty powerful – also, a part of your life if you rely on Google services.

“By bringing Google Assistant to Samsung Smart TVs, we want to connect your living room with the rest of the smart home and help you better manage your day, across your favorite Google services,” said Jack Krawczyk, the Director of Project Management, Google Assistant in an official blog post.

Google Assistant will be available on the following Samsung Smart TVs launched in 2020:

All 4K and 8K QLED TVs,

Crystal UHD TVs,

The Frame,

The Serif,

The Sero, and

The Terrace

If you own any of the aforesaid Samsung TVs, head to this link to see how you can set up Google Assistant right away. You might need to update your smart TV if you don’t see Google Assistant under the voice settings.

Once you have set up Google Assistant, you can simply press the mic button on the remote to call upon the voice assistant and control your smart home gadgets. It will also answer your queries, play your favorite show, and more.

Google Assistant is rolling out to 2020 Samsung smart TV owners in the UK, France, Germany, and Italy today. It will reach Brazil, India, South Korea, and Spain by the end of November and six other countries by the end of this year.