Samsung’s GoodLock App Gets A Refreshing New Look

The GoodLock app on Samsung smartphones unlocks a world of new customization features, the likes of which can only be matched by custom ROMs. Ever since the One UI 7 beta was announced with its design and feature upgrades, fans have been eagerly waiting for GoodLock to make a move as well. Now, its time has come as the GoodLock app has been updated with a new look.

Samsung has released version 3.0.10.1 for the GoodLock app for Galaxy devices, and it brings a visual overhaul to the app. The app does away with the top banner that took up most of the space and introduces three new navigational options at the bottom. These include the Terrace, Plugins, and You tabs.

Image Credit: Android Police

Terrace, as usual, shows you updates about the GoodLock apps and modules. Plugins bring together Make Up and Life Up options under one roof. Here, you will find all plugins from the two sections, making it easy to browse and find them in a single space. The apps in this category also have an ⓘ information icon that you can tap on to get more details.

The You tab will show all the customization features that you have currently applied, so you don’t need to look up the module to tweak settings as you can easily find it here. You can even pin your favorite apps in the Favorite section of the You tab.

That’s not all as you can notice a small gift box icon in the top right corner. Here, you can find the two new widgets and eight new wallpapers for your Galaxy phone. While the look of the wallpapers is subjective, you will surely enjoy these funky retro-style visits in the shape of a cassette tape. You can add up to four of your GoodLock apps to this widget to quickly jump onto them.

Image Credit: Android Police

The app update is gradually rolling out to everyone and you should receive it on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. With the stable build of One UI 7 right upon us, the GoodLock development team is hot on the heels of releasing an updated apps to support the brand-new interface and add new customizations for it.

What do you think about this new design refresh for GoodLock? Have you received it? Do you like it? Let us know in the comments below.