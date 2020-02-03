Samsung’s popular customization tool Good Lock has finally started rolling out to Android 10 devices based on One UI 2.0. The app has been redesigned to follow the OneUI 2 design language.

Good Lock 2020 supports dark theme and respects the system-wide dark mode toggle. With this new update, Samsung has added some new features to existing Good Lock plugins. For instance, the changelog mentions that you can now refine quick settings panel colors to improve visibility on QuickStar module.

With the updated ThemePark module, you can now create themes for dark mode. You also get the option to manually pick colors instead of automatic extraction from wallpaper.

One Hand Operation + plugin’s new update brings multiple gesture handles, enhanced Task Switcher, more toggles like mobile data and game booster in Quick Toolbar, home screen shortcut support, haptic feedback, improved color settings for animation.

TaskChanger gets a vertical stack layout while NotiStar gets a new menu for customizing the NotiStar handler on the lock screen. MultiStar plugin has received a handful of improvements as well.

In case you’re not seeing the updated Good Lock plugins, make sure to check back later. As SamMobile notes, some Good Lock plugins are not being shown to all supported markets and it would be hopefully rectified in the coming days.

If you’ve been using Good Lock plugins since Android Pie, it is recommended to uninstall the plugins and reinstall them after installing the new update. Check out the app from the link below and let us know your experience in the comments.

Download Samsung Good Lock