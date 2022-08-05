Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 Prices Leaked

Samsung is a few days away from its Galaxy Unpacked event, which will see the launch of the highly rumored Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and even the Galaxy Watch 5 series. In addition to information about the design and even the specs, we now have something on the more interesting part – the price. Have a look at what to expect.

This Is How Much the Upcoming Galaxy Products May Cost!

Popular leakster OnLeaks aka Steve H.McFly has revealed the European prices of both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, along with the Galaxy Watch 5 series prices.

It is revealed that both the upcoming Samsung foldable phones will come in two storage variants. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to retail at €1,799 (~ Rs 1,45,000) for the 256GB storage variant and €1,919 (~ Rs 1,55,000) for the 512GB of storage.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it is expected to be priced at €1,109 (~ Rs 89,900) for 128GB of storage and €1,169 (~ Rs 94,700) for 256GB of storage. Although, you should know that there's no mention of the rumored 1TB and 512GB of maximum storage for the Fold 4 and the Flip 4, respectively. So, we don't know if Samsung will provide these options to us.



– #GalaxyZFold4 256GB: €1799 / 512GB: €1919

– #GalaxyZFlip4 128GB: €1109 / 256GB: €1169

– #GalaxyWatch5 40mm BT: €299 / 4G: €349

– #GalaxyWatch5 44mm BT: €329 / 4G: €379

– #GalaxyWatch5Pro 45mm BT: €469 / 4G: €499 pic.twitter.com/hF4IW42z8C — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 3, 2022

While the starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 4 price appears more than its predecessor’s price. The Z Fold 4’s higher-end model is a bit pricier too.

In addition, the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) is likely to be priced at €299 (~ Rs 24,200) for the Bluetooth version and €349 (~ Rs 28,200) for the LTE version. The Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) could be priced at €329 (~ Rs 26,600) for the Bluetooth version and €379 (~ Rs 30,700) for the 4G version. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm) might be priced at €469 (~ Rs 38,000) and €499 (~ Rs 40,400) for the Bluetooth and LTE versions, respectively.

To recall, both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 are expected to look similar to their predecessors and come with spec sheet improvements to include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, improved cameras, bigger batteries, and more. The Galaxy Watch 5 series is also said to share a resemblance with the Galaxy Watch 4 series, except for a few changes. The smartwatches are also expected to come with a body temperature sensor, which is a highly anticipated feature for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 too.

It remains to be seen how these new Galaxy products turn out. We shall get all the details on August 10. So, stay tuned to this space.