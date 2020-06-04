Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India. The South Korean tech giant took to Twitter to announce that the tablet is “coming soon” to the country. However, the exact date remains uncertain.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch TFT LCD panel with a 2000×1200 pixel resolution. You get an octa-core 2.3GHz Exynos 9611 chipset and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

As far as the RAM and storage capacity is concerned, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage that can be further expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

In terms of optics, Samsung has equipped a single 8MP lens at the rear and a 5MP camera for selfies. The tablet can record FHD (1920 x 1080) videos at 30 frames per second.

For connectivity, Samsung has put in Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11ac, and 4G LTE. The port used here is USB Type-C, in case you’re wondering. Also, you get S-Pen support on this one. The tablet draws juice from a decent 7,040mAh battery.

While the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in Oxford Grey, Angora Blue, and Chiffon Pink color variants, we will have to wait to know if the company has plans to make all the color variants available in India. In the UK, Samsung skipped the Chiffon Pink variant and sells just the Oxford Grey and Angora Blue color variants.

Also, there is no word on the pricing yet. However, we could expect the tablet to be priced somewhere around Rs.35,000.