After a couple months worth of rumours, Samsung has today announced the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — the new, less powerful version of the Galaxy Tab S6 the company launched last year in India.

The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite looks fairly similar to the Tab S6 from last year, with the biggest design change being the single rear-camera. As you may recall, the Tab S6 featured a dual-camera module on the rear. The Tab S6 Lite on the other hand comes with a single 8MP shooter on the back, and a 5MP selfie camera up-front.

The display here is a 10.4-inch TFT panel (which seems just a little sad considering it’s a Samsung tablet) with a 2000×1200 resolution. There’s an octa-core chipset under the hood clocked at 2.3GHz, along with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s also a 7,040mAh battery in tow.

For connectivity, Samsung has put in Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11ac, and 4G LTE. There’s also a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Obviously the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with the S-Pen, and judging by the promotional images on the Samsung Indonesia website, the S-Pen will be color-matched with the tablet. Plus, the book cover for the S6 Lite comes with a dedicated spot for the S-Pen to ensure you don’t end up accidentally leaving it behind.

Samsung hasn’t announced pricing details for the new tablet yet, but whenever it does come out, users will be able to get it in Oxford Grey, Angora Blue, and Chiffon Pink colour options.