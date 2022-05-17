Samsung Quietly Launches Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition with Snapdragon 720G SoC

The budget-focused tablet segment is thriving in recent times as more and more tech companies, including Realme, flock to launch feature-packed and affordable tablets in the market. To further have a presence in this segment, Samsung has now quietly launched a new version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a Snapdragon chipset and a few tweaks in select markets. Check out the details below.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022: Specs and Features

According to recent sightings, Samsung announced a revamped model of its Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in the European region. The device comes as a successor to the 2020 model and packs similar specs as its predecessor. However, instead of Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611 chipset, the tablet comes with a more powerful Snapdragon 720G SoC, which launched as a gaming-focused SoC in 2020. That said, users should expect slightly improved performance on the 2022 Tab S6 Lite than the 2020 model.

The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with the same 10.4-inch TFT panel with a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels as the 2020 model. As for the memory, the device packs 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. There is also a big 7,040mAh battery, much like the 2020 model inside that charges via the onboard USB-C port.

Other than these, there is an 8MP single rear camera, a 5MP selfie shooter/webcam, and Dolby Atmos-backed AKG speakers. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 also supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth version 5.0 technologies, a color-matched S Pen, and runs the Android 12-based One UI 4.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price and availability of the 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Samsung has not yet shared the details for all regions. However, the device is currently up for pre-order on Amazon Italy, with the sale going live on May 23. It is priced at €399 (~Rs 32,359) for the 4GB + 64GB base model. There is also a higher-storage variant with 128GB internal storage that is priced at €449 (~Rs 36,449). The LTE model, on the other hand, comes in the base configuration and is priced at €459 (~Rs 37,259). It remains to be seen when the tablet will reach other markets, including India. We will keep you posted, so stay tuned for more information.