Samsung Galaxy S22 FE Might Launch Soon After All

Past rumors have strongly hinted at Samsung not launching the Galaxy S22 FE (Fan Edition) phone, much to the dismay of fans. However, newly popped-up information has now suggested that the phone will make its entry after all. Have a look at the details below.

Galaxy S22 FE Is Most Likely Coming!

A recent tweet by a leakster going by the name ‘OreXDA‘ has now suggested that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 FE next year as the successor to the upper mid-ranger Galaxy S21 FE. Another leakster chipped in to say that while there will be a Galaxy S22 FE, a Galaxy S23 FE won’t exist. Cooming Soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/3ulUkMR744— Connor / 코너 / コナー (@OreXda) December 24, 2022

To recall, earlier, it was rumored that Samsung won’t launch the Galaxy S22 FE to produce more units of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is considered more profitable. Although, the Galaxy S23 FE still appeared in the pipeline.

Another tipster revealed that the Galaxy S22 FE will be a replacement for the Galaxy A74, which could be canceled. For those who don’t know, there are chances that the company might discontinue its Galaxy A7 series. Instead, it will launch the Galaxy A14, the A24, the A34, and the A54.

It is also tipped that the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE will be powered by the Exynos 2300 chipset and come with 108MP rear cameras. That said, a MediaTek SoC is also an eligible candidate for this. To recall, the S21 FE came with an Exynos 2100 SoC. The Galaxy Tab S8 FE with the same Exynos 2300 chipset might launch too. This might happen during the second part of the Galaxy Unpacked event.

It is worth noting that Samsung hasn’t revealed anything regarding this as of now. So, we don’t know if there will be a Galaxy S22 FE to replace the rumored Galaxy A74. Since the launch of the alleged Galaxy S22 FE is expected soon, there are chances some official details might appear soon. It’s best to wait until then, so, keep on visiting Beebom.com. Also, do let us know if you would like a new Galaxy FE phone in the comments below.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE