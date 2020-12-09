After leaking the specifications of the Galaxy S21 lineup last month, reputable tipster Max Weinbach of Android Police has now shared the alleged official teasers of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Not just the teasers, the leak also hints at the launch and availability dates.

Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra Teasers

The teasers of Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21+ 5G are of the Phantom Violet color variant. Apart from Phantom Violet, you could expect Galaxy S21 in Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, and Phantom White colors, and Galaxy S21+ with Phantom Silver & Phantom Black colors.

The design shown off in the teaser below corroborates previously leaked CAD renders. The S21 will build on last year’s offering and include a flat display and a center punch-hole cutout on the front. The camera module will now blend into the edge trim of the device. It will be painted in rose gold for the Phantom Violet colorway you see below:

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will mostly look the same on the exterior. The only difference between the two will be the plastic and glass back panels respectively. Much like the regular S21, the S21+ will feature a triple rear camera setup. It will consist of a primary 12MP sensor, 64MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. You can check out the Galaxy S21+’s teaser here:

While Galaxy S21 Ultra won’t have a Phantom Violet variant, it will go on sale in two color variants – Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. The major differentiating factor of the Ultra model is the presence of a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP super-telephoto periscope lens with 10x zoom, and a 10MP camera with 3x zoom. Take a look at its teaser below:

Meanwhile, reliable leakster Ice Universe has shared all these device teasers in a single 2:20 clip along with its original dramatic background music. It is a visual treat for Samsung fans, so check it out right here:

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is exciting! pic.twitter.com/72ZVYBEsBx — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2020

Galaxy S21 Launch Date (Rumor)

Coming to the availability, the report claims that Samsung will host its Galaxy S21 Unpacked launch event on 14th January and will make the devices available on 29th January. This corroborates the dates tipster Jon Prosser shared in November. The pricing is tipped to be cheaper than the Galaxy S20 series. But, we will have to wait and see whether that would be the case or not.