Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Indian Launch Date Confirmed

Samsung is all set to welcome a new device, the Galaxy F54 5G as part of its Galaxy F series in India. The phone will arrive next month and the exciting part is that it’s already up for pre-order in the country. Have a look at the details below.

Galaxy F54 5G Coming to India Soon

The Galaxy F54 5G will launch in India on June 6 at 3 pm. This will most likely be an online launch event. You can also pre-reserve it via the company’s website for Rs 999. This will help you get the VIP pass for the same and will be adjusted in the booking amount in the final one. The pre-booking option is also available on Flipkart.

As for what the phone will be like, Samsung’s dedicated microsite reveals that it will come with vertically-placed triple rear cameras and have a gradient teal color. There could be more color options too. It is also revealed that the Galaxy F54’s cameras will focus on night photography, shake-free videos possibly with the help of OIS, low-light selfies, and more.

If we talk about the spec sheet, we don’t have concrete details but there are chances the Galaxy F54 5G could be a rebadged version of the Galaxy M54, which was recently launched in the Middle East. The phone is expected to feature a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 32MP selfie shooter.

There could be a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Expect a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, Android 13 with One UI 5.1, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and much more.

The Galaxy F54 5G is speculated to be priced under Rs 40,000 but nothing is official as of now. Hence, it would be best to wait until June 6 for a better idea. Stay tuned for further updates and do let us know if you will buy the upcoming Galaxy phone in the comments below.

Pre-book Samsung Galaxy F54 5G