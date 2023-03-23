Samsung Silently Launches a New Mid-Ranger with Interesting Specs

Samsung recently launched the mid-range Galaxy A34 and the Galaxy A54 in India and globally and it’s time to populate the Galaxy M lineup. So, the company has silently introduced the Galaxy M54 in the Middle East with arguably impressive specifications and features. Check out the details below.

Galaxy M54 5G: Specs and Features

The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G carries Samsung’s current favorite design language and features vertically placed three rear cameras and a punch-hole screen. It is a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a Full HD+ screen resolution, and Vision Booster to enhance the overall visual experience.

The camera department is home to a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro camera. This is accompanied by a 32MP selfie shooter. There’s support for OIS, AI-backed portrait mode, Object Eraser, 4K videos at 30fps, up to 10x digital zoom, and more.

Under the hood, there’s the octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) but you won’t get extended RAM support.

There’s a huge 6,000mAh battery on board with a 25W fast charger (sold separately). It runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Other details to note are 5G support, dual SIM card slot (one is hybrid and can house the memory card), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.3, USB Type-C, Linear Touch Engine for enhanced haptics, a fingerprint scanner, and more. The Galaxy M54 5G also comes with Voice Focus and All Sound features for an enhanced calling experience without any background noises.

Price and Availability

The price of the Galaxy M54 5G is still under wraps and there’s also no word on when it will be available. Although, it is currently listed on the official website. As for its availability in India, things haven’t been revealed but we expect a launch to happen soon.

Stay tuned for more details on this and meanwhile, do let us know if you are interested in the new Samsung mid-ranger in the comments below.