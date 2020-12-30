With Samsung rumored to unveil the next-gen Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds alongside the Galaxy S21 lineup next month, the Korean giant has slashed the prices of its previous-gen TWS earbuds in India. Both the Galaxy Buds+ and bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live have today received a massive Rs. 3,000 price cut.

The Galaxy Buds+ earbuds were launched at Rs. 11,990 in India and will now retail at Rs. 8,990 in India. It is a pretty salivating deal for someone looking to buy a new pair of TWS earbuds. But, do keep in mind that Galaxy Buds+ do not support ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). You will need to get the Galaxy Buds Live if you want ANC.

The Galaxy Buds Live have also been discounted by Rs. 3,000 in India. They are now selling for Rs. 11,990 as opposed to the Rs. 14,990 launch price. These are quite good but do not offer the best isolation. Thus, if you can wait couple-odd weeks, we suggest you go for the Galaxy Buds Pro for the best ANC experience. They will boast an in-ear design, ANC, and spatial audio support – like the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apart from the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Live, Samsung has also slashed the prices of a few of its entry-level smartphones in India. Both the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy 01s have received a measly Rs. 500 price cut. They are now selling for Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,999 in India right now. The Galaxy A31 price has been slashed by Rs. 2000 and will now retail at Rs. 17,999 in the country.

The revised prices for Samsung’s TWS earbuds and entry-level smartphones are now reflecting on the official online store.