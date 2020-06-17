Merely a couple of weeks after the launch of Galaxy A31 in India, Samsung is back with another new addition to its budget Galaxy A-series. The Korean giant has launched the Galaxy A21s in India today. It was first unveiled in Vietnam earlier last month and has been equipped with an HD+ display, Exynos 850 chipset, and a huge battery.

Galaxy A21s Specs and Features

The design of the Galaxy A21s remains unchanged and looks like any other Galaxy A-series phone, with its glasstic gradient back. You also find the physical fingerprint scanner on the rear, along with the rectangular camera module.

The device features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1600 resolution. This is a huge downgrade over the AMOLED display found aboard its predecessor.

Galaxy A21s is powered by the recently announced Exynos 850 chipset, designed for mid-range phones. You will also find up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The device runs Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, you get a rectangular quad-camera cutout with a 48MP (f/2.0) sensor at the helm. It’s coupled with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. You will find a punch-hole cutout at the top left, housing a 13MP (f/2.2) camera, aboard this device.

Samsung has also baked a massive 5,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy A21s, along with 15W fast-charging support. It includes a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 802.11ac on the connectivity side of things.

Price and Availability

Galaxy A21s is priced at Rs. 16,499 for the 4GB+64GB base variant whereas the higher-end 6GB+64GB variant costs Rs. 18,499 in India. It will be sold exclusively via Flipkart, Samsung’s online store, and offline retail stores starting today.

Buy Samsung Galaxy A21s from Flipkart (starts at Rs. 16,499)