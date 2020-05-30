After unveiling the Exynos 880 earlier this week, Samsung has now quietly revealed the detailed specifications of another mid-range SoC, the Exynos 850. The new chipset is now listed on the official Samsung website, and the company says it is designed for smartphones and tablets. According to Samsung, the chip will offer “richer user experiences with superb processing power, efficiency and connectivity”.

The Exynos 850 (part number S5E3830) is built on Samsung’s 8nm LPP process, and comes with an octa-core Cortex-A55 CPU and Mali-G52 GPU. Aimed at lower mid-range devices, the Exynos 850 does not offer 5G connectivity, and instead, comes with an LTE modem with Cat.7 D/L and Cat.13 U/L speeds. It supports LPDDR4x memory and eMMC 5.1 storage.

Some of its other specifications include support for FHD+ (2520×1080) displays and up to 21.7MP cameras (16MP + 5MP in case of dual-cameras) at the front and rear. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and FM Radio, while satellite navigation systems include GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo. It also supports encoding with HEVC(H.265), H.264 and VP8 codecs.

The Exynos 850 is already shipping with at least one Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy A21s, which was announced earlier this month in London. It is a lower mid-range device priced at £179.00 (around Rs. 16,000 / $210) in the UK, but will very likely be priced lower in India if the company decides to bring it here. Either way, Samsung is yet to reveal when the new chipset will start showing up in more devices, but it might happen at some stage in the coming months.

Featured Image Courtesy: Samsung