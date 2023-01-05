Affordable Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Phone Announced

Samsung has introduced its first affordable 5G phone of 2023 in the form of the Galaxy A14 5G. The announcement comes during the ongoing CES 2023 event, which has also seen new Samsung TVs, refrigerators, and more. Check out the new Galaxy phone’s price, features, and more details.

Galaxy A14 5G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A14 5G resembles the Galaxy A13 5G and features three rear cameras aligned vertically and a waterdrop notch upfront. There’s a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Much like its predecessor, the Galaxy A14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card.

The camera department is also the same; there’s a 50MP main camera, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera has been upgraded and now stands at 13MP instead of 5MP (as seen on the Galaxy A13 5G).

There’s a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging. The Galaxy A14 5G runs Android 13-based One UI 5.0. With the new affordable Galaxy A14, Samsung offers two years of major software updates and four years of security updates.

Furthermore, there’s support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Samsung Health, integration of Google apps like Google Meet, and more.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is priced at €229 (~ Rs 20,000) and will be available in the European markets by April. It will also be available in the US soon. There’s no word on its availability in India but this could happen soon.

The phone comes in Black, Light Green, Dark Red, and Silver colors.