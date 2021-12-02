Budget-Centric Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Arrives with 50MP Camera and 90Hz Display

Samsung is still betting big on the budget 5G phone trend. The company has launched the new Galaxy A13 5G in the US today, and it is termed as the most affordable Galaxy-A series 5G smartphone to date. The device comes with a number of highlights, including a 50MP camera, a 90Hz display, and more. Check out the complete specs sheet, price, and availability details here.

Another Samsung Budget 5G Phone Launched

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has a design identical to the current Galaxy A-series phones. There are three rear cameras arranged vertically in separated housings, along with a waterdrop notched display on the front.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is also found on the Galaxy A22 5G in India, the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the Realme 8 5G, and more. Galaxy A13 gets 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be further expanded via a memory card.

Moreover, you get three rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor aboard Galaxy A13. The front camera is rated at 5MP, which feels quite obsolete. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It runs Samsung’s One UI skin based on Android 11.

Additional details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Samsung Pay (NFC) support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. It supports sub-6 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A03

Galaxy A13 5G: Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is priced at $249.99 (around Rs 18,000) in the US and will be available to buy, starting December 3 via the company’s site and AT&T. There’s no word on its availability in India or any other markets.

In addition to this, the company has announced the Galaxy A03 with a slightly affordable price, 5G support, three rear cameras, and more. It will be available in January and will retail at $159 (around Rs 11,900). However, the complete details on the phone aren’t known at the time of writing.