CES 2023: Samsung Reveals 2023 TVs and Updates Freestyle Projector

While CES 2023 has its fair share of new launches and reveals, Samsung has not been left behind. The South Korean giant has launched a new lineup of Neo QLED, MICRO LED, and Samsung OLED TVs. Furthermore, the Freestyle mini projector is also getting a few upgrades that include a very interesting one. Check out the details below:

Samsung 2023 TVs Bring Greater Visual Fidelity

Samsung’s latest Neo QLED lineup brings 8K and 4K screens across sizes and features upgraded performance. The better picture quality is powered by Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor that brings features like Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Shapes Adaptive Light Control for lifelike immersion.

Image: Samsung

The Neo QLED TVs come with a high-res panel and a new algorithm that enables what the company calls Auto HDR Remastering. Auto HDR uses AI Deep Learning and effectively transforms SDR content to HDR making it brighter and more immersive.

Samsung has also expanded its lineup of Micro LED and OLED TVs as both models now come in various sizes to suit user needs. Samsung MICRO LED TVs now come in new sizes which range from 50, 63, 78, and 89 all the way to 140 inches making it a very versatile collection. This includes the new Samsung Micro LED CX, which the company claims will be the smallest and most affordable MICRO LED TV to date. The company mentions this is due to the fact that MICRO LED TVs are modular in nature and hence, can be customized according to the user.

Image: Samsung

The OLED lineup too gets the same treatment as Samsung’s OLED lineup TVs are now available in 55, 65, and a massive 77-inch model. The OLED TVs come with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology and Neural Quantum Processors that improve upon the color and brightness representation.

However, the highlight here is that the new OLED lineup will now offer up to 144Hz refresh rate along with AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro making it the first OLED TV line to have that certification. People can now just as easily hook up their high-end PCs and consoles for some quality gaming.

Samsung Freestyle Can Now Combine Projections

Samsung Freestyle projector has gotten a few updates. However, one of the biggest updates to the Samsung Freestyle projector is its multi-projection capabilities. The 2023 mini projector will now come with a feature that allows it to pair with another Freestyle unit.

Image: Samsung

This will let both devices project a massive image together for a much bigger projection output. This ultra-wide projection screen will have an aspect ratio of 21:9. The output image will be automatically adjusted for a stagger-free and immersive experience.

This means 2023 Freestyle users can now effectively combine two units together and finally use a big spare wall to use them. Undoubtedly, the use of two Samsung Freestyle projectors will amp up the experience no matter whether you’re watching movies or gaming. Speaker of the latter, there’s another quick update to the Freestyle.

Samsung has finally brought the Samsung Gaming Hub to the Freestyle projector thereby enabling gaming on it. The gaming hub offers users access to gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, NVIDIA GeForce, Amazon Luna, and more as apps are added.

Xbox Cloud Gaming users have it even better if they’re part of Game Pass Ultimate. These users will be able to stream games directly on the Samsung Freestyle and game away. Or if you want to go native, you can always hook up your console to the projector provided you have a Mini-HDMI dongle.

Pricing and Availability

So far, Samsung has not revealed the pricing for the 2023 TV lineup and the Freestyle projector. However, as launches go on, more details about the products will eventually come out including the final price and country availability.