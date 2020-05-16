Samsung launched a new mid-range smartphone last night in London. Called Galaxy A21s, the device features an Infinity-O display upfront, quad-cameras at the back, 5G connectivity, and a sizeable 5,000mAh battery.

In a press release, the company said, “The Galaxy A21s offers must-have features at an affordable price. From 5G to best-in-class display, we are committed to bringing innovation to our Galaxy A Series portfolio”.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 X 1600) Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2GHz and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded by up to 512GB using a microSD card.

While the exact processor hasn’t been officially announced by Samsung, a Geekbench listing earlier this year suggested that it might be the Exynos 850.

Imaging options on the Samsung Galaxy A21s include a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a f/2.2 lens, a 2MP depth sensor with a f/2.4 lens, and a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, it has a 13MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The phone also comes equipped with a fingerprint scanner at the back and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging onboard.

On the software side of things, the phone comes with immersive Dolby Atmos audio and runs Android 10 with the company’s OneUI 2.0 skin on top. It offers facial recognition technology as a quick and secure unlocking option. The Galaxy A21s also comes pre-loaded with Samsung Health and Samsung Members apps.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy A21s will be available to order in the UK from June 19th in Black, White, and Blue, with prices starting from £179.00 (around Rs. 16,000 / $210). The company is also offering six months of free Spotify Premium subscription with the Galaxy A21s and other select Galaxy A-series devices. There’s no word on whether the device will be launched in other regions around the world, including in India.