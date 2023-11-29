The Samsung Internet Browser Is Now on Windows!

Of all the Internet browsers available on Android, a lot of users side with Samsung Internet as their favorite. In a breath of fresh air, the company has now decided to bring that magic to PCs, as the Samsung Internet browser is now available for Windows PCs!

The browser does require users to sign in with a Samsung account. Once done, Samsung Internet will sync the browsing data between your phone and PC. This includes your bookmarks, history, and even open tabs. This essentially works upon Samsung’s own ecosystem that will let users use their Galaxy phones with Windows even more now.

However, password syncing is not available for now. The app also seems to be slightly bugged out in places, with Korean text being present instead of English, even though the language has been set correctly.

Basically, it is the perfect browser app to use if you already have other Samsung devices. It also feels new in the sea of various browser options like Firefox, Opera, Chrome, and Edge. The browser feels quite minimal right now, but there are other features, too.

It features a Privacy Dashboard and supports features like blocking backward redirections, and pop-ups and warning you about malicious sites. There is also an Ad blocker setting within the browser, which can be toggled between ‘off,’ ‘aggressive,’ and ‘basic.’

The user interface feels quite clean, with URLs being centralized. And yes, there is dark mode as well. For us, performance is quite smooth, too, but some media reports indicate others are experiencing issues such as laggy scrolling. When you open a new tab, Google is still the default search engine.

However, you can easily toggle to other options with the drop-down menu. Like other browsers, there are tabs that organize all the open sites. Hopefully, Samsung will add more features to its new browser soon. In the future, it could stand tall among the best browsers for PC!

To install the Samsung Internet browser, head to the Microsoft Store link. Then, click on the install button. It is available for both Windows 10 and 11, and you don’t need a Galaxy machine. To take advantage of its features, you can use your Samsung phone and ensure the accounts are synced together.

What are your thoughts on the Samsung Internet browser for Windows PCs? Are you considering switching to it? Let us know in the comments below.