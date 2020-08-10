When it comes to features for hiding away personal files, images, and more, Android makers have all come up with their own, usually solid solutions. Samsung’s new Alt Z Life features aim to make it easier for users to maintain a divide between their private apps, files, etc, and the public space on their phone.

The South Korean giant is now bringing these features to the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 with a new update. If you saw our recent video on these new Alt Z Life features, you were likely expecting this update since we talked about it in the video. However, if you haven’t seen that video yet, I’m embedding it below so you can check out Alt Z Life features in action for yourself.

As a quick refresher, Alt Z Life brings a new Quick Switch mode and Content Suggestions. With Quick Switch mode you can simply double press the power button to switch between your personal space and public space on your phone. As you can imagine, this has a bunch of use cases for everyone. There’s also a new Private Camera, that automatically stores pictures in a private gallery so they don’t show up on your regular camera roll, which also sounds pretty neat.

Content Suggestions basically tries to suggest which photos or videos might be personal for you, and suggests you to put them in your private gallery. I’m unsure how Samsung analyses these photos to judge if they are personal or not. Hopefully this happens on-device, because if it doesn’t then that’s an issue in itself.