New Samsung 32-Inch Smart HD TV Launched in India

Samsung has launched the new affordable T4380 Smart HD TV in India. The TV comes with PurColor technology, HDR support, and more. Have a look at the price, features, and more details.

Samsung T4380 Smart HD TV: Specs and Features

The Samsung T4380 TV comes with a 32-inch HD display with PurColor technology for better color reproduction and an enhanced viewing experience. It also supports HDR. While the bezels are thin, it isn’t a complete bezel-less TV. The display has support for features like Ultra Clean View and Contrast Enhancer to further enhance the visuals.

The TV comes with a Personal Computer mode for laptop mirroring and accessing Excel and Word documents from the cloud. There’s a Game mode, Film mode, and the Music Player feature to convert your TV into a virtual music system. It comes with three color tones.

The Smart HD TV is equipped with the revamped Samsung TV Plus for access to online content and TV channels. There’s a Content Guide to easily choose the content to watch and the ability to access the social media apps.

Connectivity options include 2 HDMI ports, a USB port, Wi-Fi Direct, and more. It runs Tizen OS and can enable remote access too. The Samsung T4380 TV comes with a 20W speaker unit and supports Dolby Digital Plus.

Price and Availability

The Samsung T4380 Smart HD TV is priced at Rs 15,490 (MRP Rs 18,900) via Samsung’s website. It is also available via Flipkart’s BBD sale for Rs 13,499, which is obviously a much better deal.

If you purchase via the company’s website, you can an instant 10% cashback on the use of ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards. Flipkart is offering 10% off on Axis Bank cards, 10% off on ICICI Bank debit cards, and more offers.