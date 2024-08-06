House of the Dragon Season 4 Will Be the Last Season: Ryan Condal

During a press conference, Ryan Condal revealed that House of the Dragon will close its curtains with Season 4. On the same day, we also learned that the showrunners and the executive producers of the HBO TV series are planning to start the production of HOTD Season 3 at the beginning of 2025.

House of the Dragon left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the entire fandom, but unfortunately, the second season couldn’t live up to the expectations. Well, that’s because of the slow pacing and the fact that it laid the foundation of the Targaryen Civil War and didn’t feature the major events from the massive war. So, while some fans were excited after learning about the updates of the third season, some were also worried about whether the new season would feature the events that the audience had been waiting for so long. ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ will officially end with Season 4.



During the virtual press conference, Ryan confirmed that fans will possibly get two more seasons of HOTD. It’s surely a good thing because no one wants the show to get stretched unnecessarily. However, when Condal was asked about the episode count of Season 3, he replied that it’s uncertain for the time being as he hasn’t had words with HBO yet.

For the unacquainted, another co-creator of the show, Martin, revealed in his personal blog in 2022 that the story of Fire & Blood is massive, so the third and fourth seasons must feature 10 episodes each to do justice to George R.R Martin’s fantasy series.

House of the Dragon’s first two seasons introduced us to several pivotal characters, so we can expect the same in the upcoming seasons. Furthermore, at the time of this writing, we are familiar with what the TV show will bring to the table in the upcoming seasons, so let’s not lose patience and await further updates. Given that the creators took two long years to deliver the second season, it would be fair to assume that the upcoming seasons might also follow the same pattern.