HBO Confirms House of the Dragon Season 3 Will Begin With the Bloodiest Battle of the Sea

Following the finale of House of the Dragon Season 2, fans have awaited the details of the third season. Finally, we can say that we have an idea of the terrifying events of HOTD Season 3 that will certainly break the Internet.

In a recent interview, Francesca Orsi, HBO drama programming’s head, revealed that HOTD Season 3 will kickstart with the intriguing Battle of Gullet.

I’m really excited. I think you’re going to be in for a great surprise on how we start the [season] with an exciting battle.

Dance of the Dragons sees many gruesome conflicts, and the Battle of Gullet is one of the most gory ones. The conflict that started in 130 AC concluded with the deaths of several mighty warriors and dragons. A number of the potent combatants also get imprisoned, so we can expect to see some of the anticipated events that we have been waiting to watch on our screens for so long.

Initially, the battle was supposed to be featured in the final episodes of HOTD Season 2, which was initially planned for 10 episodes. However, as per the rumors, the season was trimmed as a part of cost-cutting when Discovery acquired HBO’s parent company.

House of the Dragon Season 3 will begin filming in March 2025, and it will go on until October 2025. While most of the familiar faces will return to the battlefield, there will be some new entries that will make the anticipated season even more intriguing. One such character is Ormund Hightower, Alicent’s cousin. He will be portrayed by the 39-year-old British actor James Norton, whom we previously saw in the 2019 film Mr. Jones, Little Women, Ex-Husbands and more.

The previous seasons of HOTD were bangers, and we expect the third season to be no different. So, stay tuned as here, we will update you with every single detail of the much-awaited season.