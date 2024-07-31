House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Leaked on TikTok and X

With each passing episode, House of the Dragon Season 2 became the trendiest ongoing television series on social media. However, recently, someone leaked the clips of the final episode on TikTok ahead of its official release. Well, it’s not the first time something like this happened. Previously, it happened with the ultra-popular dark fantasy HBO series Game of Thrones’ seventh season when someone illegally leaked the clips of the finale episode on social media.

Earlier today, several small clips from the highly anticipated final episode of HOTD Season 2 surfaced on TikTok ahead of its premiere. Later, the clips spread like wildfire on X and Reddit. As reported by ComicBook, before the videos were removed from the platforms, they had already received 100,000 viewers. Either this scene was cut from Episode 7 or HBO accidentally released a couple images from the House of the Dragon finale: pic.twitter.com/BBgiCZeWmm— Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) July 29, 2024

Also, we know that nothing ever truly disappears or gets removed from the Internet. Once the clips arrive on the Internet, they’ll stay there through one medium or another. For now, the clips have been removed from TikTok, but they are still circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Every episode of the dark fantasy television show has a runtime of approximately 50 minutes, and the leaked material already revealed the 30-minute content of the finale episode.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to HBO regarding this serious matter. HBO revealed that these leaks might have emerged from a distribution partner in the Middle East, Africa or Europe. HBO’s spokesperson told THR, “It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region.”

House of the Dragon is one of HBO’s most popular series, and instances like this are certainly unacceptable. So, let’s see if HBO can catch the person behind these leaks this time. For now, what we can suggest is that you stay away from accounts that are sharing these leaks and wait for the official release of the episode.