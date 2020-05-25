Xiaomi’s ecosystem products have been growing at a really fast pace. The company has been unveiling product after product in its home country, and today, it has launched the Redmi TV Soundbar.

The launch comes just a day before the launch of the Redmi X Smart TV, and it’s fitting as well. The Redmi TV Soundbar is likely the perfect sound accessory for the company’s upcoming smart TV.

The soundbar comes with two 30W speakers, along with a duct-type sound cavity. It’s also versatile in connectivity options. You can choose to go with S/PDIF or AUX for wired connections, or Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless. Physically, the soundbar measures 78cm in length, 6.4cm in width, and 6.3cm in height.

Judging by the pictures, the Redmi TV Soundbar looks very similar in aesthetic to the Mi Soundbar. That’s a good thing. Both the soundbars have a minimal, sleek design that should go well in any living room setting. The Redmi Soundbar comes in a matte black colour, which is personally my preference. It also has only a subtle ‘Redmi’ branding — another thing I like.

The Redmi TV soundbar has been priced at just 199 yuan in China. That’s around Rs. 2,000 which is an incredible price for a soundbar. Hopefully Xiaomi brings this to India soon.