Redmi Introduces New Smart TV but There’s Something Different!

Xiaomi has introduced a new affordable Redmi Smart TV in India but this one comes with something different. This time, Redmi has collaborated with Amazon and gone for its Fire OS instead of going for Android or Google TV and its own Patchwall setup. For those who don’t know, Redmi’s Fire TV range already exists in China. Check out the details below.

Redmi Smart Fire TV: Specs and Features

The new Redmi Smart Fire TV runs Fire OS 7 and provides access to thousands of apps via the Fire app store, including popular names like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, YouTube, and Amazon Prime video (of course), among others. It also provides access to live TV and supports Apple AirPlay and Miracast.

It features a metal body and a 32-inch bezel-less display. The screen is HD-ready and comes with a 95.72% screen-to-body ratio and Redmi’s image processing algorithm Vivid Picture Engine (VPE). It also gets the ALLM (auto low latency mode) functionality.

The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor with Mali G31 MP2 graphics. There’s 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, two HDMI ports (ARC x 1), two USB 2.0 ports, an AV port, an earphone port, and Ethernet support.

And how can we forget about the audio? The Redmi Smart Fire TV has 20W speakers, which come with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X Technology. It also comes along with a Redmi remote, which has dedicated buttons for popular apps. It is also voice-activated and supports Alexa (there’s a button for it too). Speaking of which, users can ask Alexa to check the weather, play music, and control smart home devices.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Smart Fire TV is priced at Rs 13,999 and competes with options from Vu, Blaupunkt, and more. It will be available to buy via Amazon India and mi.com, starting March 21. And as an introductory offer, you can avail of a discount of Rs 2,000 and get the TV at Rs 11,999.

So, will you buy the new affordable Redmi TV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.