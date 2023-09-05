Redmi Smart Fire TV with 4K Support Indian Launch Date Revealed 

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smart TV under Redmi in India. The new Redmi Smart Fire TV is coming soon and we now have an official launch date with us. The TV will run Fire OS instead of Google TV or Android TV and will come in addition to the 32-inch Redmi Smart Fire TV, which was launched back in March. Here’s a look at the details.

New Redmi Smart TV with Fire OS Coming Soon!

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Smart Fire TV (43-inch) will be launched in India on September 15. You can expect an online launch, which will be available for live streaming via the company’s YouTube channel. There’s a dedicated microsite too, which gives a hint at what the new TV will bring along. Introducing the all-new #RedmiSmartFireTV4K, where entertainment comes to life in breathtaking 4K brilliance!



Join us on September 15th for an unforgettable tech adventure that will redefine your viewing experience. Stay tuned!



The new Redmi Smart TV will come with a 43-inch display with support for 4K. It will also have a bezel-less design with a thin frame, which will enhance the viewing experience. Not much is known about the other features but we expect the TV to bring a number of connectivity options on board.

On the software front, it could run Fire OS 7, much like the 32-inch model, and provide access to a plethora of apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and more. We expect support for Apple AirPlay and Miracast as well.

As for the other specs, the 43-inch model could be akin to the 32-inch one and come with Redmi’s image processing algorithm — Vivid Picture Engine (VPE), along with ALLM support. There could be a quad-core processor with increased RAM and storage, along with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X Technology. Since Xiaomi has collaborated with Amazon for this, it could also enable access to Alexa for voice assistance.

There’s no word on the pricing and availability details but the new Redmi Smart Fire TV could come under Rs 30,000. We shall get a better clarity on this once the TV launches next week. So, stick around for all the updates!