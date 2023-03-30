Redmi Note 12 and Redmi 12C Launched in India; Here Are the Details!

As announced previously, Xiaomi has launched the new Redmi Note 12 as part of its Redmi Note 12 series in India. The Redmi 12C has tagged along. Both of them are affordable 4G smartphones and offer support for 50MP cameras, virtual RAM, and more. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Redmi Note 12: Specs and Features

The Redmi Note 12 shares a resemblance with the other Redmi Note 12 phones and comes with a sleek design. There are three color options available, namely, Lunar Black, Ice Blue, and Sunrise Gold. It has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

This is the first phone with the Snapdragon 685 chipset and comes with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. There’s support for up to 5GB of virtual RAM too. The phone gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14.

On the camera front, there’s a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, you get a 13MP snapper. Other details to talk about are an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance, an IR Blaster, a 3.5mm audio jack, support for the MIUI Dialer app, and much more.

Redmi 12C: Specs and Features

The Redmi 12C is an entry-level phone with a striped design. It is available in Lavender Purple, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Matte Black. There’s a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

The device packs a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The camera part includes a 50MP primary shooter and a QVGA secondary camera. The front camera stands at 5MP. There are various camera features to try out like the Night mode, Portrait mode, HDR, and more.

It also has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging. The phone, however, runs, MIUI 13 based on Android 12, which we should get upgraded to Android 13-based MIUI 14 soon. Additionally, there’s support for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, an IP52 rating, Dual-band Wi-Fi, and the MIUI Dialer app, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 12 is priced at Rs 14,999 (6GB+64GB) and Rs 16,999 (6GB+128GB). The Redmi Note 12C, on the other hand, retails at Rs 8,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 10,999 (6GB+128GB). Both will be up for grabs via Amazon (Redmi 12C), Flipkart (Redmi Note 12), Mi.com, Mi Studio, Mi Home, and authorized retail partners, starting April 6.

ICICI Bank users can get Rs 500 off (on the Redmi 12C) and Rs 1,000 off (on the Redmi Note 12). Xiaomi also announced the 8GB+256GB variant of the Redmi Note 12 5G at Rs 21,999. ICICI Bank users can get a discount of Rs 1,000. Plus, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs 1,500 for Xiaomi and Redmi users. The sale will start on April 6.