Redmi Note 12 Launch in India Confirmed for This Month

Xiaomi is expanding its Redmi Note 12 lineup with the launch of a new Redmi Nore 12 model in India. The phone will launch this month and will be joining the Redmi Note 12 5G, the Note 12 Pro, and the Note 12 Pro+ 5G. Here’s what to expect.

New Redmi Note 12 Incoming!

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 12 will launch on March 30 as part of the Xiaomi Fan Festival. This is said to be a ‘Super Chic, Super Slee, and Super Stylish‘ smartphone and will resemble the current Redmi Note 12 models.

So, expect a rectangular rear hump with big camera housings and a flat-edge design. Redmi’s Twitter announcement also reveals that the phone will come with a 3.5mm audio jack and an IR Blaster (at the top end). It is seen in a subtle orangish gold color with a shimmery back panel and could come in more colors too. Super Chic. Super Sleek. Super Stylish.



Presenting the #SuperNoteSuperDesign, #RedmiNote12.

Power-packed with features you'll love.



A #XiaomiFanFestival special launch on 30th March.

Get 𝑵𝒐𝒕𝒆-𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒆𝒅 👉 https://t.co/Br82F5Zyeq pic.twitter.com/AYz3p5SPZi— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 22, 2023

As for the specs, Xiaomi has revealed a few details via an events page for the Redmi Note 12. It will be a 4G variant of the Redmi Note 12 and is confirmed to have the Snapdragon 695 chipset and support expandable RAM for up to 11GB of RAM. It is also revealed that the phone will feature a Super AMOLED punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will house 50MP triple rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology. The Redmi Note 12 will most likely run Android 13-based MIUI 14 and could be priced under Rs 20,000. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is prepping to launch the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China tomorrow with the recently introduced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, becoming the first phone to have it.

We should get proper details about it once the launch takes place. So, stay tuned for further updates.