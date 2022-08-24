Redmi Note 11SE Launching in India on August 26

Xiaomi is now planning on expanding its Redmi Note 11 series in India with the launch of the new Redmi Note 11SE. The smartphone is all set to arrive on August 26, as confirmed by the company. Here’s a look at what to expect.

Redmi Note 11SE Coming to India Soon

Xiaomi recently took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the Redmi Note 11SE, which is also confirmed to go for sale via Flipkart. The company has revealed its design too, which resembles the Redmi Note 11T design. All SEt for the new performer on the block. 😎



The stunning #RedmiNote11SE arrives on 26th August.



🛒https://t.co/cwYEXedZWw | @Flipkart

Know more: https://t.co/3HcDF7jv6v pic.twitter.com/bi2ccpRKHG— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 24, 2022

Besides this, we also have information on the phone’s entire spec sheet, which is similar to that of last year’s Redmi Note 10S. It is revealed that the Redmi Note 11SE comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1100 nits of peak brightness, 409ppi pixel density, Reading mode 3.0, and Sunlight mode 2.0.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone includes quad rear cameras, including a 64MP main snapper an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 13MP selfie shooter and support for 4K videos, Night Mode, AI Beautify, slow-motion video, and more.

The Redmi Note 11SE is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock, dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, Z-axis Vibration Motor, and IP53 certification.

The disappointing part, however, is that the smartphone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. At a time when Android 13 is all set to roll out for non-Pixel phones soon, launching a new phone with a 2-generation old OS is nothing but a downside.

The Redmi Note 11SE will be available from August 31 in Bifrost Blue, Shadow Black, Cosmic White, and Ocean Blue Purple. While Xiaomi has revealed all details possible, the price still remains unknown. We expect it to fall under Rs 20,000 but it’s best to wait until August 26 for a better idea.