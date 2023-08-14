Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Arrives In China to Rival the Samsung Z Fold 5

In 2023, we’ve witnessed a surge in the popularity of foldable smartphones. Google unveiled its first-ever foldable, while Samsung released its much-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, providing a diverse range of choices to tech enthusiasts. And today, Xiaomi has launched its 3rd generation foldable phone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. This premium foldable phone promises to deliver an exceptional user experience and holds the potential to rival the likes of Google and Samsung. That said, let’s check out what the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has to offer.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Specs and Features

The Mix Fold 3 has a design that is reminiscent of the Mix Fold 2, as it opens like a book. It boasts a sleek design with a thickness of only 5.26mm when unfolded and 10.86mm when folded. Moreover, this foldable phone is lightweight, weighing only 259 grams. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 comes in Black and Gold color options. Additionally, the device is available in a glass back as well as a leather back option.

The device features a free-hovering hinge design crafted out of ultra-resistant carbon steel, that can hover between 45 degrees and 135 degrees. It’s a sturdy hinge, which Xiaomi claims can be folded 5,00,000 times without any worry. This hinge design mechanism is said to be better than the last year’s micro water droplet shape hinge. Furthermore, the smartphone is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at the front and back with a 1800MPa high-strength steel mid-frame.

Turning our attention to the displays, the Mix Fold 3 ships with an 8.03-inch E6 Eco2 AMOLED LTPO Ultra Thin Glass 2K foldable panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits of peak brightness. The outer display is a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate as well. The inner foldable display is UTG protected with TUV Rheinland certification for 5,00,000 folds.

Under the hood, the Mix Fold 3 is powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with Adreno 740 GPU. You can pair the device up with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In the camera department, the device is equipped with six cameras in total. The all-focal length quad camera setup at the back bears the Leica branding and includes a 50MP IMX800 primary sensor with OIS, a 10MP telephoto camera (Portrait/ 3.2x), a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an all-new 10MP Periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. There is a 20MP center punch-hole selfie shooter housed within the outer display as well as the inner display.

The device is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The foldable comes with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. Additionally, it is 5G enabled with support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth version 5.3, NFC, dual symmetrical speakers, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, a Vapor Cooling System, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has been unveiled for CNY 8,999 (~Rs 1,03,000). Take a quick look at the different configurations of the Mix Fold 3 smartphone below.

12GB+256GB: CNY 8,999 (~Rs 1,03,710)

16GB+512GB: CNY 9,999 (~Rs 1,14,619)

16GB+1TB: CNY 10,999 (~Rs 1,26,759)

As of now, the device will be only available in China, and there is no word on the global availability of the smartphone right now. It would be amazing to see Xiaomi’s foldable compete with Samsung and Motorola on the global stage , though.