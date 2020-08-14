Xiaomi started off its laptop journey with the Mi Notebook, followed by the Mi Gaming Laptop earlier in 2018. It has since attempted to make its laptop offerings accessible to wider audiences under the Redmi brand. Today, the company took a major step in this direction with the launch of the first-ever Redmi gaming laptop.

It’s called the Redmi G and it has everything you expect from a good portable gaming machine. This includes a high refresh rate display, Intel CPU, Nvidia GPU, and a slew of ports. Here’s everything you need to know about the Redmi G in detail:

Redmi G Gaming Laptop: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Redmi G is the complete opposite of the company’s clean RedmiBook aesthetics. It boasts a cyberpunk-like mecha design on the rear, describes Redmi. It uses 3D laser engraving to give the A-panel a unique gamer-esque vibe.

Redmi G features a 16.1-inch Full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate on two of the variants and a 60Hz refresh rate on the base variant. The panel boasts a 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution, 178-degree viewing angle, 300 nits of brightness, and 100% sRGB support. You will find slim bezels all-around, except for a massive bottom bezel with the Redmi G branding.

Under the hood, Redmi G comes equipped with up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. This is coupled with 16GB of 2933MHz DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage onboard. The gaming laptop comes backed by Windows 10 with the company’s own gaming-focused software “G Box” in tow. It helps you keep a check on CPU/GPU frequencies and temperatures.

Being a gaming laptop, Redmi G also comes equipped with a six-fold cooling system. You will get dual-sided air intake (at the bottom), dual fans, four fan outlets (as seen below), and three independent copper pipes for heat dissipation under the hood.

As for the ports, Redmi G comes equipped with 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB Type-C, 1x Mini DP 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x Gigabit RE45 port, and a power input port. The laptop features a full-size keyboard with a simple white backlight and an inverted-T arrow keys. You also see a decent-sized touchpad at the bottom.

Some of the ports, including the power input, are present on the rear and it supports up to 180W charging. You will also find the standard connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax), Bluetooth 5.1, and more. You can use the Type-C port to charge your phone at 15W. There’s DTS: X Ultra audio support on board as well.

Price and Availability

The Redmi G gaming laptop has been priced starting at CNY 4,999 (~Rs. 53,799) for the base variant with a 60Hz display, i5-10200H CPU, and GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

If you want the 144Hz variant, you will have to shell out at least CNY 5,799 (~Rs. 62,499) for the i5-10300H and GTX 1650Ti variant. The i7-10750H and GTX 1650Ti variant will cost you CNY 6,599 (~Rs. 71,099) in China.