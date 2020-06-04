Xiaomi finally put an end to the constant pestering and brought the Redmi Earbuds S to India earlier last week. These are one of the more affordable pairs of truly wireless earbuds available in India. The sub-Rs. 2,000 price tag seems to have worked in the company’s favor as Xiaomi is already celebrating a major sales milestone.

Within a week of its launch, more than 100,000 Redmi Earbuds S units were sold in the country, revealed Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain in a tweet on Wednesday. These TWS earbuds went on sale on 27th May and by 2nd June, over 100,000 units have been picked up by impatient users.

Jain further also shared some insight into the TWS industry sales figures in his tweet. He went on to boast that Redmi Earbuds S sales represent close to 15% of the entire industry sales in a quarter. It may sound small but Xiaomi achieved the feat within a week of Q1. Imagine how it could cause an upheaval in the TWS sales figures in Q2 2020.

Thrilled to announce that #RedmiEarbudsS has crossed 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ units in just 7️⃣ days! ️🎉 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ K units is ~15% of the overall TWS industry in a quarter! Best selling TWS did 100K in Q1 in India. And #Redmi did this in 1 week. 😎 RT if you're using one!🔃#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gchf5zvlv0 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 3, 2020

Redmi Earbuds S helping Xiaomi surpass the myriad of players in the market could be linked to one simple reason – the super attractive price tag. Some of the most popular offerings out in the market, i.e Realme Buds Air, Noise Shots X3 and others are priced over the Rs. 2,000 mark.

Redmi Earbuds S may not have the best audio quality (I would still get neckband earphones at this price point) but it gets the price point right. For someone looking to get budget TWS earbuds, Redmi Earbuds S sure is the perfect option. You get 7.2mm drivers, ENC, up to 12 hours of battery life, IPX4 rating, and a lot of other good stuff for just Rs. 1,799. If you are planning to get one for yourself, I suggest you go through our detailed review before you do.