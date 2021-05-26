After launching the Redmi AirDots 2 last year, Xiaomi has expanded its TWS earphones lineup by launching the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro today. The Chinese giant, at a recent event in its home country, announced the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro along with the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. It comes with various new features, including active noise cancelation (ANC) and low-latency support over Bluetooth.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Launched in China

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is a successor to the Redmi AirDots 2. It has a similar design for the earbuds as its predecessor. But the company changed the design of the charging case of the earbuds, making it tall and oval-shaped. In fact, the Airdots 3 charging case holds a strong resemblance to the charging case of OnePlus Buds.

Now, coming to the USP of Redmi’s new audio accessory, the AirDots 3 Pro is the first Redmi TWS earbuds to come with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) support, a feature that has become quite popular in modern TWS earphones. It supports three noise-reduction modes, reducing ambient noise by up to 35 decibels to deliver an uninterrupted and noise-free listening experience for users.

Further, the Gaming Mode on AirDots 3 Pro offers an ultra-low-latency of 69ms over a Bluetooth connection. As per Xiaomi, its new TWS earbuds have “the lowest latency in the wireless earphones industry.”

There is also a USB-C port at the bottom of the charging case. Plus, there is support for wireless charging that allows the device to charge via Qi-compatible wireless chargers. The Airdots 3 Pro earbuds will offer 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, combined with the charging case, you get a total of up to 28 hours of battery life.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi has launched the AirDots 3 Pro in China with a price tag of 349 yuan (~Rs 3,979). However, Xiaomi will offer an initial discount that brings down the price to 299 yuan (~Rs 3,410). It comes in a black color option and will be available to buy starting from June 11.